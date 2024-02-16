Centre committed to increase farmers’ income: Minister

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel on Thursday said that the government at the Centre was committed to increase the income of the farmers. Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel at ‘Agri-Export: Capacity building cum buyer-seller meet’ in Mirzapur. (HT)

Several steps have been taken in this direction such efforts are being made to increase agri-export through APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority).

Patel was addressing a gathering of farmers and agri-produce buyers in the ‘Agri-Export: Capacity building cum buyer-seller meet’ organised by APEDA in Mirzapur. APEDA UP, Bihar in-charge CB Singh said that the minister attended the event as chief guest.

She highlighted the significance of increasing agricultural exports and its contribution to the nation’s foreign exchange as well as in raising the incomes of the farmers.

She also underscored the government’s focus on infrastructure development across diverse agricultural sectors such as horticulture, spices, and marine products.

She highlighted an upcoming project, the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Niryat Suvidha Kendra’ which is being set up in Chunar, Mirzapur. After its completion, it will significantly help boost agricultural exports from the region, making Poorvanchal an agri export hub of the nation.

Abhishek Dev, chairman of APEDA, discussed about the government’s commitment to enhancing export opportunities for FPOs and farmers by focusing on market linkages and augmenting export infrastructure.

Dev said that APEDA, which celebrated its 38th foundation day on February 13 is fully committed towards boosting incomes of all stakeholders in the agri export value chain, particularly the farmers, by providing them the requisite training and exposure to emerging market opportunities. He reiterated that APEDA will continue to organise such events in the near future for the benefit of all the stakeholders.