Centre making serious efforts to restore government in Manipur: BJP MLA

The central government is making serious efforts to create a conducive environment for the formation of a popular and stable government in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha from Lamlai in Manipur said on Thursday. The state has been grappling with a deepening crisis since May 3, 2023.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP Bhavan in Imphal, Ibomcha said, “Establishing a favourable environment for a stable and popular government is crucial. The central leadership has been working tirelessly, engaging with various stakeholders, including civil society organisations.”

Earlier in the day, Ibomcha, along with other party leaders, met BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi, who had recently held discussions with central leaders regarding the state’s political situation.

The MLA appealed to the public to extend their support to the ongoing efforts aimed at restoring democratic government in Manipur. He was accompanied by fellow BJP lawmaker Yumnam Khemchand.

“The party is trying its level best to create a conducive atmosphere. Holding meetings with the central government and various civil bodies from both the Meitei and Kuki communities is part of the roadmap for restoring peace”, Ibomcha said.

Following intensified political turmoil and leadership crisis, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, four days after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. Although the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s term extends until 2027, it has been placed under suspended animation.

State BJP president A Sharda Devi recently met central BJP leaders, including national party president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, to discuss the prevailing political scenario in Manipur.

