Centre obstructing state welfare schemes: Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday accused the Centre of obstructing the welfare schemes of the state government through legal spanners. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said the government has taken measures for the upliftment of the socio-economic status of the people (PTI)

Addressing a large number of people at Kaisudih Ground in Gandey block of Giridih during the ‘Aapki Yojna-Aapki Sarkar-Aapke Dwar’ programme, in the presence of state cabinet members Satyanand Bhogta, Bebi Devi, Irfan Ansari, Sarfaraj Ahmad, and others, including Mathura Prasad Mahto, he extolled the welfare schemes implemented by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led state government and spoke about the Mukhyamantri Maiyan Yojna being implemented for women aged 21 to 50 years to strengthen the Aadhi Abadi of the state.

“When we tried to implement the 1932-Khatiyan, a legal spanner was put in place to thwart its implementation. Similarly, when we implemented Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna to provide monthly financial assistance to eligible women of the state aged 21 to 50 years they are exploring ways of obstructing its smooth implementation by taking legal opinions,” he said.

“They have hired top lawyers and retired judges to take opinions in this regard, but only you can tell how many people among the tribals, minorities, backward classes, etc., have reached the level of judges,” said Soren.

He added that the state government has taken a host of measures for the upliftment of the socio-economic status of the people of the deprived sections of society.

“As assembly elections are coming closer in Jharkhand, many vultures (referring to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders) are coming to Jharkhand from different states, including Assam and Chhattisgarh. As elections are announced, larger vultures will come who make tall promises and try to mislead the people to garner their support and divide you in the name of agda-pichhda (which is?),” charged Soren.

“You should be cautious of their designs as they have spared no attempt to disturb the government in the state during the last four years,” said Soren.

He added that during the first year of his government, the Covid-19 pandemic also affected the state, but in the last two years, they have made all attempts to destabilize the state government and even tried to send him to jail.

He further said that to ensure better education for the next generation in the state, the government has implemented the Savitribhai Phule Samriddhi Yojna and Guruji Credit Card scheme. He claimed that girls would greatly benefit from these schemes and appealed to people to allow their girl children to pursue education and help them become self-dependent.

Sanjay Jha, Dhanbad district vice president of the BJP, while reacting to the charges levelled by Soren, said, “If the Hemant Soren government is so concerned about the welfare of women, then why did it discontinue the scheme of land and property registration at ₹1 for women, which was launched during the Raghubar Das government of the BJP?”

He further claimed that if any decision is taken by the court, it must have merit and be based on evidence.