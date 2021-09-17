Centre, state should include ‘Puranas’ in curriculum, says Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the Centre and state governments should include teachings of the ‘Puranas’ in the curriculum so that this knowledge could be transferred among students.

The governor said this will help uplift moral values in the society, especially among the youth.

“A society which does not have moral values cannot survive for long,” the governor said during his visit to Kurukshetra at the inaugural session of the Vaman Dwadashi fair.

He said festivals such as Vamana Dwadashi should be celebrated for the exchange of moral values. The governor also congratulated people and devotees as two-day Vamana Dwadashi fair was restarted after 25 years.

Being the place of Lord Vamana, there has been a tradition of Vamana Dwadashi fair in Kurukshetra for the past several centuries. This fair was organised on the banks of the famous pilgrimage lake of Kurukshetra.

But for more than two decades, this festival and fair was suspended. Now, this fair has been revived with the help of the Kurukshetra Development Board, and religious and social organisations.

Earlier at the Kurukshetra University, the governor had released the book ‘Know the Sacred Plants of KUK Campus Through Geo-Tagging’ written by Prof Neelu Sood and a book ‘Loor Dance’ written by Dr Maha Singh Poonia, associate professor of the Kurukshetra University.