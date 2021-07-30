C’garh govt launches scheme to provide 6,000 per year to landless families

Chhattisgarh government launched Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana, under which financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year will be given to the landless families in the state.

The scheme will be implemented from financial year 2021-22 and a provision of ₹200 crore has been included in the supplementary budget of 2021-22, which was passed in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, speaking about the scheme, said, as part of the series of Nyay schemes implemented for farmers and cow-keepers, the government has decided to launched Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana for landless agricultural labourers of the state.

“We have made a provision of ₹200 crore for this scheme in this supplementary budget this year,” said Baghel.

Under the scheme, the families which do not possess agriculture land and are dependent on agricultural labour or MGNREGA work (for livelihood) in rural areas will be given assistance of ₹6,000 per year, he added.

Other sections of rural population, such as barbers, dhobis (washermen), blacksmiths, and priests will also be covered under the scheme

The Centre consented to buying 6 million metric tons of rice from the state but took only 2.4 million MT, and the state government had to auction the remaining stock at a loss, Baghel claimed.

“Despite this, we have been supporting farmers in every situation, even by taking loans,” he said.

Lack of certain facilities posed a challenge during the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the government has been making efforts to ensure the availability of better medical facilities across the state, he said, adding that a provision of ₹957 crore has been made for the health department.