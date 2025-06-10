Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandni Chowk MP directs officials to clean up area

ByAlok KN Mishra
Jun 10, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Khandelwal also proposed to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) into Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday directed officials to work on maintenance of the area, such as immediate removal of encroachments, repair and resurfacing of damaged roads and footpaths, daily cleaning of public utilities and marketplaces. Khandelwal, while on inspection, also proposed to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) into Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority to “align the area’s identity with its timeless heritage and forward-looking vision”.

Praveen Khandelwal (HT Photo)
Praveen Khandelwal (HT Photo)

The officials were also asked to clear the central verge in Chandni Chowk, redevelop Bara Tooti Chowk and Sadar Bazar with focus on modern civic facilities. Further, the MP asked BSES to remove overhead clutter of wires and cables.

Local BJP leaders Arvind Garg, Jai Prakash, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Suman Kumar Gupta, Satish Jain and others participated in the inspection. “Chandni Chowk today suffers from chaos due to the presence of multiple agencies with zero coordination. This lack of communication has turned one of India’s most iconic commercial zones into a state of neglect. There is an urgent need to bring synergy and purpose. A clean, functional Chandni Chowk is important for commerce, tourism, and the dignity of our heritage. I am committed to leading from the front,” Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal announced that a comprehensive meeting with traffic police officials will be convened shortly to address the traffic congestion and to finalise a long-term transportation and redevelopment plan for the area.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chandni Chowk MP directs officials to clean up area
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On