Chandni Chowk MP directs officials to clean up area

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday directed officials to work on maintenance of the area, such as immediate removal of encroachments, repair and resurfacing of damaged roads and footpaths, daily cleaning of public utilities and marketplaces. Khandelwal, while on inspection, also proposed to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) into Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority to “align the area’s identity with its timeless heritage and forward-looking vision”. Praveen Khandelwal (HT Photo)

The officials were also asked to clear the central verge in Chandni Chowk, redevelop Bara Tooti Chowk and Sadar Bazar with focus on modern civic facilities. Further, the MP asked BSES to remove overhead clutter of wires and cables.

Local BJP leaders Arvind Garg, Jai Prakash, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Suman Kumar Gupta, Satish Jain and others participated in the inspection. “Chandni Chowk today suffers from chaos due to the presence of multiple agencies with zero coordination. This lack of communication has turned one of India’s most iconic commercial zones into a state of neglect. There is an urgent need to bring synergy and purpose. A clean, functional Chandni Chowk is important for commerce, tourism, and the dignity of our heritage. I am committed to leading from the front,” Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal announced that a comprehensive meeting with traffic police officials will be convened shortly to address the traffic congestion and to finalise a long-term transportation and redevelopment plan for the area.