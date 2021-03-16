IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Chandrababu Naidu gets CID notice in Amaravati land scam case
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (HT archive)
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (HT archive)
others

Chandrababu Naidu gets CID notice in Amaravati land scam case

The former CM faces arrest if he does not comply with the notice of Andhra Pradesh police’s CID for questioning on March 23 in Vijaywada. This comes 4 days after the CID registered an FIR against him
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:23 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday issued a notice to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for questioning on March 23 in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged land scam in Amaravati, officials familiar with the matter said. Naidu faces arrest if he does not comply with the notice, they added.

This comes four days after the CID on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Naidu under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120 B (conspiracy) 166 (public servant disobeying the law), 167 (public servant framing incorrect document), and 217 (public servant disobeying law with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture). He has also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act.

The officials said a CID team issued the notice to Naidu at his Hyderabad residence. The CID has also issued a notice to P Narayana, who was a minister in Naidu’s cabinet and has been named in the FIR, to appear for questioning.

The FIR was registered on ruling YSR Congress Party lawmaker Alla Ramakrishna Reddy’s complaint. According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, farmers of Reddy’s Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati told him that influential people in the previous Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government cheated them by taking away their lands illegally. The farmers have alleged that some middlemen created insecurity stating the government might take away their assigned lands without giving any compensation, it added.

The FIR said Reddy verified the orders issued by the then government and found several irregularities in acquiring assigned lands, thereby “causing irreparable loss” to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

A deputy police superintendent conducted a preliminary inquiry before the FIR was registered.

Also Read | YSRCP sweeps Andhra local body elections

A special investigation team has been probing alleged irregularities in the land pooling in Amaravati after Naidu proposed it as Andhra Pradesh’s capital when the state lost Hyderabad with the creation of Telangana in 2014.

TDP leader K Atchannaidu dismissed the allegations as a political witch-hunt. He wondered how the CID could register the case against Naidu on the basis of a complaint by a ruling party lawmaker. “Ramakrishna Reddy is not an SC or ST. How can the CID file a case against Naidu under the SC/ST law?”

Atchannaidu said the lands were acquired for the capital under a pooling scheme after taking the farmers’ consent. He added there have been instances in the past when the government has acquired land for public purposes. “The [YS] Jagan [Mohan Reddy] government, too, acquired assigned lands for the house sites distribution scheme and also for solar power companies. Even during the [chief minister] Y S Rajasekhar Reddy regime, the [Andhra Pradesh] Assigned Lands ((Prohibition of Transfers) Act was amended for acquiring lands for public purposes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic Sanskriti: Why street vendors must not become a Covid-19 casualty

By Sanskriti Menon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Around this time last year, for the first few days, or weeks, of lockdown it was great to have quiet streets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
others

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
others

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The medical board of Sir JJ Hospital in its report had informed that the girl’s life was at equal risk irrespective of terminating the pregnancy or continuing it to term
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of Punjab Human Rights Organisation, was framed in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The officials stated that the school’s allotment was cancelled as the government had found a number of discrepancies in its functioning, including its failure to pay around 80 lakh as dues and the use of a major portion of the site into a residential area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
others

Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined 5,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Confirming the development, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said this is the first Covid containment zone to set up in the district this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
others

MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
After targeting the Gujarati community in the past few years, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in a U-turn is now wooing the community members its latest enrolment drive, inaugurated by the party chief on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13.  (HT File)
Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13.  (HT File)
others

Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Vaze was arrested without being served a copy of FIR or informed of the nature of allegations against him, the petition filed by his brother alleged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
others

Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The police, who had picked up Yunus in connection with a 2002 terror attack, claimed that Yunus had escaped while being transported to another district from Mumbai and had fallen into a gorge. However, an eyewitness later revealed that Yunus was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
VARANASI The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on board the Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express from New Delhi early on Monday, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has claimed that Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has allegedly demanded a ‘share in extortion’ from former police officer Sachin Vaze. (HT File)
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has claimed that Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has allegedly demanded a ‘share in extortion’ from former police officer Sachin Vaze. (HT File)
others

Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation

By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Rane can either apologise in seven days for the false allegations or face legal action and prove them” said Sardesai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
LUCKNOW Over 12,000 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine shots in Lucknow, where 122 vaccination sites were organised (the maximum till now) on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar supervises implementation of lockdown in Nagpur city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar supervises implementation of lockdown in Nagpur city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:30 AM IST
On the first of the week-long lockdown in Nagpur, the district reported 2,297 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
others

41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A 41-year-old man was killed on Monday morning after his car collided with a van coming from the opposite side on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP