Chandrababu Naidu gets CID notice in Amaravati land scam case

The Andhra Pradesh police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday issued a notice to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for questioning on March 23 in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged land scam in Amaravati, officials familiar with the matter said. Naidu faces arrest if he does not comply with the notice, they added.

This comes four days after the CID on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Naidu under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120 B (conspiracy) 166 (public servant disobeying the law), 167 (public servant framing incorrect document), and 217 (public servant disobeying law with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture). He has also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act.

The officials said a CID team issued the notice to Naidu at his Hyderabad residence. The CID has also issued a notice to P Narayana, who was a minister in Naidu’s cabinet and has been named in the FIR, to appear for questioning.

The FIR was registered on ruling YSR Congress Party lawmaker Alla Ramakrishna Reddy’s complaint. According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, farmers of Reddy’s Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati told him that influential people in the previous Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government cheated them by taking away their lands illegally. The farmers have alleged that some middlemen created insecurity stating the government might take away their assigned lands without giving any compensation, it added.

The FIR said Reddy verified the orders issued by the then government and found several irregularities in acquiring assigned lands, thereby “causing irreparable loss” to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

A deputy police superintendent conducted a preliminary inquiry before the FIR was registered.

A special investigation team has been probing alleged irregularities in the land pooling in Amaravati after Naidu proposed it as Andhra Pradesh’s capital when the state lost Hyderabad with the creation of Telangana in 2014.

TDP leader K Atchannaidu dismissed the allegations as a political witch-hunt. He wondered how the CID could register the case against Naidu on the basis of a complaint by a ruling party lawmaker. “Ramakrishna Reddy is not an SC or ST. How can the CID file a case against Naidu under the SC/ST law?”

Atchannaidu said the lands were acquired for the capital under a pooling scheme after taking the farmers’ consent. He added there have been instances in the past when the government has acquired land for public purposes. “The [YS] Jagan [Mohan Reddy] government, too, acquired assigned lands for the house sites distribution scheme and also for solar power companies. Even during the [chief minister] Y S Rajasekhar Reddy regime, the [Andhra Pradesh] Assigned Lands ((Prohibition of Transfers) Act was amended for acquiring lands for public purposes.”