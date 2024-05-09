A charitable clinic has come up on the waqf property which was freed from illegal occupation of Ashraf Ahmad’s (brother of Atiq Ahmad) brother-in-law Zaid Master and his kin in Sallahpur area of Prayagraj after an FIR was lodged against Zaid and others on complaint of waqf board caretaker some months back. Charitable clinic on waqf land freed from illegal occupation (Pic for representation)

Waqf board with help of revenue officials and police got the land vacated and now has opened a charitable clinic (Shifakhana) on it in Sallahpur area for the poor. People will get free treatment and medicines at the clinic. The initiative has been taken by newly appointed Mutawalli Ammad Ahmad.

The property is registered as waqf property 66, 67 and 68 in Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for use of mosque, madrasa and orphanage.

Ashraf’s kin and their aides grabbed the land with the help of former Mutawalli Mohd Arshiyam. The land was even sold to others through forged documents.

Waqf Board became active when the police started acting against slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf’s kin and associates. Property worth around 50 crores grabbed by Ashraf and his brother-in-law Zaid Master and others was freed.

An FIR was registered against Ashraf’s wife Zainab, brother-in-law Zaid, village head of Sallahpur Shibli Pradhan, former Mutawalli Asiam Ahmad and his wife Zeenat and one other former Mutawalli on November 18, last year.

However, the accused are still at large. The Waqf Board then dismissed Asiam Ahmad from his post and appointed Ammad Ahmad as the new Mutawalli.

The new Mutawalli Ammad Ahmad was given responsibility to recover the grabbed properties and act according to objectives of Waqf Board.

Taking strict measures, Mutawalli Ammad Ahmad warned the tenants living on the illegally occupied property and arranged for issuing receipts for the rent. Moreover, he has also regulated the temporary market on the property to increase the revenue. The income is now used for establishing a charitable clinic and the appointment of a doctor for the poor and needy in the area. Moreover, arrangements for free medicine have also been made.

Mutawalli Ammad Ahmad said action has been taken as per objectives of the Waqf Board. Legal action will be initiated to safeguard the Waqf properties from encroachment, he added.