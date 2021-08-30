Charuni group farmers attack another group during rally, 15 booked

The Ambala Police have booked Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) national president Gurnam Singh Charuni, the union’s district president Malkit Singh, 13 farmers and commission agents for allegedly assaulting and injuring five men from another farm union, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place during a rally in Shahazadpur grain market that was being addressed by Charuni, where union members from the Narpat Rana group showed him black flags.

Rana, in his complaint, said they were protesting against Charuni with black flags when he asked his men to beat them up.

“Soon, many attendees of the rally started attacking us. Many of us received injuries. During the assault, my gold chain was also grabbed,” he said.

A video of the incident is being circulated on the social media. Rana is currently the state president of BKU (Bhaichara) and was earlier associated with different farm group including Charuni’s and Tikait’s.

During his association with the Mann group till a few months ago, Rana has expressed his support to the Centre’s three farm laws.

Speaking to HT, he said, “We were around 20 men, who had gone to ask Charuni to either talk about farmers or join politics and around 100 men attacked us. Through his provocative speeches, he wants to spread anarchy in the state.”

An FIR was lodged under Sections 120-B, 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC at Shahazadpur police station on Saturday.

Sub-inspector Ram Bhaj said five men received injuries in the assault and no arrest was made yet.

Another FIR was lodged at the same police station against Charuni on complaint of head constable Baljit Singh, for allegedly provoking farmers to block highways after the Karnal lathi-charge incident.

At least four other cases were registered against hundreds of farmers for blocking highways in Ambala and Yamunanagar, following a call by Charuni on Saturday.

The union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Bains said, “These cases are like medals for us. We are not fighting just for our cause, the agitation is for the society and we are ready to face any consequences.”

Meanwhile, the BJP called-off a meeting at Maya Palace in Yamunanagar due to constant opposition by farm unions.

BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gudiana said the meeting was cancelled and BJP workers inside the palace were “rescued”.