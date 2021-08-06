Home / Cities / Others / Charuni leads farmers’ convoy from Kaithal to Singhu border
Charuni leads farmers’ convoy from Kaithal to Singhu border


By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST

In an attempt to garner support for the ongoing agitation against agriculture reforms, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday led a convoy of farmers from Kaithal district to Singhu border.

The farmers from different parts of the district reached Kaithal and left for Delhi.

Charuni slammed the government for ignoring the farmers even after 600 protesting farmers lost their lives in the past eight months.

“The government was not ready to hear farmers. The next decision about the agitation will be taken by the Morcha leaders jointly,” he said, adding that people are suffering because of their wrong choice of representatives during elections.

Charuni, who had to face a week’s suspension from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farm unions, for suggesting that the farmer leaders from Punjab should contest the upcoming assembly polls, said that he will continue his support to the agitation and lead more such convoys in future.

