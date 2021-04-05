Charuni threatens BJP-JJP leaders against coming out in public

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni)’s state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday threatened the leaders of ruling combine in Haryana against venturing out in public until they can fulfil the farmers’ demands.

Speaking at a panchayat at Makrauli Kalan toll plaza, Charuni said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party leaders are holding public programmes with an aim to confront and defame farmers. If their leaders continue to come out, we will take a strong decision against them during the Samyukta Kisan morcha on April 6.”

Charuni also condemned the lathi-charge on protesting farmers at Rohtak on Saturday and slammed superintendent of police Rahul Sharma.

“Police thrashed our farmers, including some elderly people. Now, the SP is denying the use of batons on our people. Police should investigate who had pelted stones on farmers and injured them,” he added.

To protest Saturday’s lathicharge, farmers blocked roads in most parts of the state till 3pm. Commuters were left hassled even as police struggled to provide them alternate routes.