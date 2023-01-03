Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: 4 road contractors missing from Bastar’s Maoist-affected Bijapur

Published on Jan 03, 2023 10:40 AM IST

The missing persons have been identified as Nimendra Kumar Diwan, Neelchand Nag, Temru Nag and Chapri Battaiya

Security forces in Chhattisgarh. (Ritesh Mishra/ HT File Photo)
ByRitesh Mishra

Four road construction contractors have reportedly gone missing from Bastar’s Bijapur district, a Chhattisgarh Police official said on Monday after the families of the missing persons alleged that the contractors went untraceable from Gorna area, around 4 km from the district headquarters within the Kotwali police station limits, on December 24.

The missing persons have been identified as Nimendra Kumar Diwan, Neelchand Nag, Temru Nag and Chapri Battaiya.

“The families of the missing contractors have not reached out to the police yet, and neither have they lodged a ‘missing person’ complaint with any police station. We believe that the families fear for the safety of the missing persons. but we are continuously tracking them,” inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said.

Meanwhile, the family members released a video on Monday, along with tribal leader Soni Sori, and appealed for the release of the contractors.

“I am appealing to the Maoists that if the contractors are in their custody, they release them because the family members are worried. And if they are not in the Maoists’ custody, they should help the family members trace them,” Sori said in her appeal.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
