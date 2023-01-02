Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill Bastar villager branding him as police informer

Unidentified Maoists allegedly killed a 25-year-old villager after branding him a police informer in Bastar’s Bijapur district, the Chhattisgarh police said.

The body of the deceased was recovered from a road between Tarrem and Pegdapalli under the Tarrem police station limits on Sunday.

Bijapur superintendent of police Anjaneya Varshney said that some Maoists abducted Sanjay Tati (25) from Kursampara village on Saturday night, and the marks on the victim’s body supposedly indicate strangulation as the cause of death.

The Jagargunda area committee of CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the incident, the police said.

The Maoists also dropped pamphlets near the dead body branding him as a police informer, the SP said.

The police have registered a case and launched a combing operation in the jungles to nab the culprits.