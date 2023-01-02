Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill Bastar villager branding him as police informer

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill Bastar villager branding him as police informer

others
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 10:33 AM IST

The Jagargunda area committee of CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the incident, the police said

A gathering of CPI (Maoist) cadres in Chhattisgarh. (PTI File)
A gathering of CPI (Maoist) cadres in Chhattisgarh. (PTI File)
ByHT Correspondent

Unidentified Maoists allegedly killed a 25-year-old villager after branding him a police informer in Bastar’s Bijapur district, the Chhattisgarh police said.

The body of the deceased was recovered from a road between Tarrem and Pegdapalli under the Tarrem police station limits on Sunday.

Bijapur superintendent of police Anjaneya Varshney said that some Maoists abducted Sanjay Tati (25) from Kursampara village on Saturday night, and the marks on the victim’s body supposedly indicate strangulation as the cause of death.

The Jagargunda area committee of CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the incident, the police said.

Also Read:NIA files charge sheet in recruitment of young girls by Maoists

The Maoists also dropped pamphlets near the dead body branding him as a police informer, the SP said.

The police have registered a case and launched a combing operation in the jungles to nab the culprits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out