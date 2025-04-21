Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable deployed for road project dies in blast

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 21, 2025 06:21 PM IST

The blast occurred between Toynar and Farsegarh villages, where a Chhattisgarh Armed Force team had been deployed to provide security for an ongoing road construction project

RAIPUR: A 26-year-old constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) lost his life in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

Police said the constable inadvertently stepped on an IED planted by Maoists, leading to the fatal blast. (Representational image)
Police said the constable inadvertently stepped on an IED planted by Maoists, leading to the fatal blast. (Representational image)

According to a statement issued by the Bijapur police, the blast occurred between Toynar and Farsegarh villages, where a CAF team had been deployed to provide security for an ongoing road construction project. The road, meant to improve connectivity in the remote region, is currently being built between the two villages.

The victim, Manoj Pujari (26) was part of the CAF’s 19th battalion and he inadvertently stepped on an IED planted by Maoists, leading to the fatal blast.

Police have launched a search operation in the area following the incident.

The IEDs planted by Maoists remain a major threat in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Bijapur. Insurgents frequently bury explosive devices along roads and forest paths to target security forces conducting patrols. Civilians have also fallen victim to these deadly traps.

On April 9, a CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur. On April 4, a 25-year-old man died, and another person was injured in a similar explosion in Narayanpur district. On March 30, a 40-year-old tribal woman lost her life to a Naxal-planted IED in Bijapur.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable deployed for road project dies in blast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On