Chhattisgarh double murder: Accused Kuldeep Sahu arrested in Balrampur district

The Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday arrested Kuldeep Sahu, accused of killing the wife and minor daughter of a head constable in Surajpur district on Sunday, from Balrampur on the Jharkhand border. Police said that Kuldeep Sahu was accused in around 17 cases which include loot, assault and abduction cases and was a repeat offender. (Representational image)

Sahu had been absconding since Sunday night after he threw boiling oil on a constable Ghanshyam Sonwani and later killed the daughter and wife of head constable Talib Sheikh.

Surguja range inspector general of police, Ankit Garg, told media persons on Tuesday that after committing the murder, the accused fled to Jharkhand and was returning to Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur in a bus when he was arrested by local police.

“We have arrested him and questioning of the accused will follow,” said the IG.

Police said that Sahu was accused in around 17 cases which include loot, assault and abduction cases and was a repeat offender. Sahu was out on bail when he committed the crime on Sunday.

On Monday, Surajpur superintendent of police (SP) MR Ahire said that Sahu attacked one constable Ghanshyam Sonwani on Sunday evening by throwing boiling oil in a market area after a brief argument.

After that, he went to the house of head constable Talib Shaikh, who was on duty during a Durga procession and killed his minor daughter and his wife.

The SP further said that on Monday morning police recovered the bodies in Pidha village in semi-nude condition.

On Sunday night, in an attempt to arrest Sahu, police fired at his car, bursting a tire, but the suspect managed to escape.

On Monday afternoon, the residents of Surajpur town set vehicles outside Sahu’s residence on fire, protesting the killings. The situation prompted a heavy deployment of police to control the crowds and maintain law and order.

A strong police presence has kept the situation under control, police said.