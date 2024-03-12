Chhattisgarh EOW, ACB register fresh case in alleged Mahadev betting app scam

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Chhattisgarh Police have registered a case of fraud and corruption in the alleged Mahadev betting app scam based on an investigation report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials familiar with the matter said. People familiar with the matter said that senior police officials and businessmen are named in the investigation report submitted by the ED. (Representative Image)

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier investigated the case and based on the investigation report submitted by the ED, the EOW registered a case on Mahadev betting application,” said a senior official of EOW.

The official said that the case was registered on March 4 and an investigation has started.

The officials refused to disclose the names of the accused and claimed that the case is under investigation. However, people familiar with the matter said that senior police officials and businessmen are named in the investigation report submitted to EOW.

Officials claimed that the case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 and is being investigated by the authorities.

In October 2022, ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on the first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Chhattisgarh Police in Durg , Raipur and Bilaspur.

The ED investigation revealed that Mahadev Online Book provides online platforms for illegal betting in different live games like Poker, Card games, Chance games, betting on cricket, badminton, tennis, football etc, and also provide facility for playing a number of card games like TEEN PATTI, Poker, Dragon Tiger, Virtual Cricket games using cards etc., to even applications allowing placing bets on different elections in India.

In August 2023, ED made the first arrest of four persons in a case (ECIR - RPZO/10/2022 ) related to money laundering in the Mahadev App betting case.

In October 2023, ED also questioned people close to former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, including his political advisor Vinod Verma and officers of special duty (OSDs) Manish Banchhor and Ashish Verma.

On November 3, 2023, ED arrested one Asim Das, an alleged cash courier, and another accused, constable Bhim Singh Yadav.

ED had then claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by ‘cash courier’ Das had led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about ₹508 crore to then CM Baghel, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Baghel denied the allegations and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing ED.