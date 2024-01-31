 Chhattisgarh: Income Tax raids at premises linked to ex-Congress minister Amarjeet Bhagat - Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh: Income Tax raids at premises linked to ex-Congress minister Amarjeet Bhagat

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 11:24 AM IST

The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises of former Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Amarjeet Bhagat and others, including businessmen, officials privy to the development said.

Former Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Amarjeet Bhagat. (Facebook Photo)
The searches are being conducted in the districts of Surguja, Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon, and police personnel have been deployed outside his residence.

“At least a dozen Income Tax officers reached his residence in Ambikapur city, the headquarters of Surguja district, early this morning,” an official said, while a senior police officer said the exact reason behind the raids will be known only by afternoon.

Bhagat is one of the accused in the FIR lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ( ACB) on January 17 in an alleged coal levy scam based on a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The FIR mentioned that an illegal levy of 25 per tonne was extorted for every tonne of coal transported in the state by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.

