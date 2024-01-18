Chhattisgarh increases age limit for recruitment in govt jobs by five years

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday increased the maximum age limit for recruitment in government jobs in the state by five years, making the upper age limit now 35. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI Photo)

Applicants who are domiciles of Chhattisgarh will get the age relaxation till 31 December 2028, the CM said, adding that the maximum age limit for job applications will remain unchanged for other categories.

“In the interest of youths of the state, the Cabinet decided to provide relaxation of five years in the upper age limit prescribed for the local residents of Chhattisgarh. Candidates will be able to avail the benefit of five-year relaxations in age limit till 31 December 2028. It means that the maximum age limit was 30 years in Chhattisgarh, which will now be 35 years and youths can apply for any exams, including Chhattisgarh public service commission,” an official of Chhattisgarh public relations department said.

However, this relaxation will not be applicable for the Home (Police) Department, the official said.

“More than 1 lakh students and youths will benefit each year from this relaxation,” the official added.

Officials claimed that women candidates already had an age relaxation of five years.