Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill Congress worker in Bijapur, probe on

Maoists have allegedly killed a local Congress worker in Bijapur, while three other people were also allegedly killed by the ultras, but the police are yet to identify the victims and confirm the incidents. Representational image.

Police said the Bijapur victim, Naga Bhandari, was axed to death around 11:30pm on Sunday night when he was attending a local ceremony in Lingapur village.

“He was attacked by unidentified Maoists. Upon receiving information, the Usoor police reached the spot, conducted a site inspection, and completed inquest formalities,” the police said.

The body was handed over to his family, and further legal procedures are underway.

Authorities are also verifying reports that Maoists allegedly killed three other civilians in the Pamed region, in the villages of Kanchal and Meenagatta.

The Maoists till late Monday evening did not take responsibility for the killings.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences over the killing of Bhandari. “On one hand, claims of Maoist eradication are made under the banner of ‘Sushasan Tihar’, while on the other, innocent tribals continue to be killed. The government has failed to ensure their safety.”

Investigations are underway to verify the details of the additional killings, the police added.