Jun 18, 2025
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill three villagers in Bijapur, say police

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 18, 2025 11:30 AM IST

Maoists in Chhattisgarh killed three villagers in Bijapur district on Tuesday on suspcions of them being informers, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Initial reports suggest that the victims, all residents of Peddakorma (Nayapara) village, were strangled with ropes by Maoists.

“We received information late in the evening. Since the village is in the core area of Maoists and deep inside the forest, the bodies are yet to be recovered,” Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said on Tuesday night.

The police described the killings as a “cowardly act of Maoists”, alleging that the motive was to instill fear and terror among local villagers.

Additional information is awaited as the investigation is in progress.

June 18, 2025
