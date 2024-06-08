Chhattisgarh police forms team to probe alleged murder of 2 cattle transporters

The Chhattisgarh police on Saturday formed a special team to probe the death of two cattle transporters who were allegedly chased and attacked by a mob in Raipur district on Friday. Another cattle transporter sustained serious injuries in the alleged mob attack. (Representative Image)

The two cattle transporters died and another sustained serious injuries under suspicious circumstances after being allegedly chased by a mob in Arnag police station area during the wee hours of Friday.

A 14-member special team headed by Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Kirtan Rathore has been constituted to probe the case, trace the accused and arrest them, a statement issued by police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (crime branch) Sanjay Singh, city superintendent of police (Mana area) Lambodar Patel, cyber cell in-charge Paresh Pandey are among the members of the team, it said.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) was lodged and as per the FIR lodged at Arang police station, the police, after being alerted to the incident rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Chand Miyan along with Guddu and one Saddam, who were critically injured. All were residents of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged against unknown people under sections 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to reporters, Shoaib, a cousin of Chand and Saddam said a mob had attacked the three persons.

He claimed he had got a call from Chand, adding that his friend Mohsin was called by Saddam when they were being attacked.

“Chand told me they were being attacked by a mob. But before he could provide any detail, the call got disconnected,” Shoaib claimed.

In the second call to Mohsin, which lasted for 47 minutes, Saddam could be heard saying that his limbs were broken, Shoaib said.

“Saddam could be heard pleading with his attackers to spare him. I believe Saddam had put his phone in his pocket while he was calling (Mohsin) and it never got disconnected so everything could be heard clearly,” he claimed.