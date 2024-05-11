Chhattisgarh police recount Friday’s encounter that killed 12 Maoists in Bijapur

The Chhattisgarh police on Saturday said that the security forces fought for about 12 hours in the jungles of Pedia in Bijapur district during Friday’s fierce encounter in which 12 Maoists were killed. Police said that during the operation some Maoists changed into civilian clothes to pose as villagers to mislead the police after the first exchange of fire at around 6am. Police have also identified all 12 Maoists who were gunned down by security personnel and claimed that they were carrying a cumulative reward of ₹31 lakh on their heads. The encounter started at 6am on Friday, and the face-off took place about nine to 10 times at regular intervals till 6pm. (Representative Image)

Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav told media persons on Saturday that Budhu Oyam and Kallu Punem, both members of military company no. 2, were carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh each on their head, while Gangaloor area committee member of Maoists, Lakhe Kunjam, and member of military platoon number 12, Bhima Karam, were carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each on their heads.

“The other deceased, militia platoon commander Sannu Lakom and vice head of Janata Sarkar (people’s government) Avlam, were carrying a bounty of ₹2 lakh each, the SP said, adding that six others were lower-run members of the CPI ( Maoist)

He further said that initially some Maoists also tried to surround the security forces by laying ambushes at three places, but the attempts were foiled by the security forces, he said.

“A peculiar thing we noticed for the first time during this operation was that after the first exchange of fire, some Naxalites changed into civilian clothes and mixed with villagers to mislead the police,” Yadav said.

“ We have taken several people into custody from the area, and their identities are being ascertained,” the official said.

As per a statement issued by the Bijapur police, the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of special zonal committee members Chaitu, Lengu and Papa Rao, commander of PLGA company number 2 of Maoists Vella and Gagaloor area committee secretary Dinesh Modiyam and 100-150 cadres in the forest of Pedia.

“Security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation. The encounter started at 6am on Friday, and the face-off took place about nine to 10 times at regular intervals till 6pm,” the statement said.

“Three Maoists, who sustained injuries, were also apprehended from the spot. A civilian was also injured in the crossfire,” the SP said, adding that security personnel have also busted a transit camp set up by Maoists in Pedia forest.