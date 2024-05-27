Chhattisgarh: Two women injured in IED blast in Sukma

Two women were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly triggered by Maoists, went off in Sukma district, the police said on Monday. Representational image.

The incident took place in the remote Bheemapuram village under Jagargunda police station limits on Sunday.

Sukma superintendent of police Kiran G Chavan said that the IED was kept in a house in the village when it exploded, injuring the women.

“One of them is reported to be in critical, but we are not able to bring them to district headquarters because it is core area of Maoists,” the SP said.

The police are coordinating with locals to help shift the injured to Sukma district headquarters.

“We want to provide them with proper medical treatment, but Maoists are not allowing any movement. We are talking to local tribal leaders and the sarpanch,” the SP added.