Kargil Vijay Diwas: CM Yogi, Lucknow mayor pay tribute to martyrs, felicitate their families

LUCKNOW On the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26) on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal paid tribute to the fallen martyrs of the Kargil War at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika here on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

The CM and the mayor saluted all the Veergatis at the event, recognising their ultimate sacrifices for the security of the country. The CM said, “I pay humble tribute to all the brave sons of Mother India who defended the borders before and after the Kargil conflict in 1999. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and continue to stand strong and unwavering in their commitment to the motherland.”

He added, “The central and state governments are reaching out to those sections of society that were neglected after independence. This is being done through welfare schemes and initiatives aimed at public welfare.”

The CM also said that the families of the martyrs have received an ex gratia amount of ₹50 lakh from the central government and one family member has been provided a government job. Additionally, arrangements have been made to name Indian roads after the martyrs to pay eternal respect to their memories.

He also pointed out that the country’s first Sainik School was named after U.P-born Param Vir Chakra Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, who died while fighting enemies in the Kargil War. He also felicitated the families of four fallen soldiers at the event.

Meanwhile, mayor Kharakwal, in her address, noted that the Kargil War showed the entire world that India endorses the protection of humanity and global brotherhood but does not respond kindly to acts of violence against her people.

She also appealed to all those attending the event to plant 25 saplings each and nurture them until the 25th Kargil Diwas, which is next year, “When we celebrate this occasion next year, we shall see a noticeable change in our green cover,” she said.

