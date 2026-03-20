Chief secretary inspects SNMMCH in Dhanbad

In a significant push to upgrade Dhanbad’s largest public healthcare facility, Jharkhand chief secretary Avinash Kumar inspected Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) on Friday, reviewing infrastructure, patient services and future expansion plans. Jharkhand chief secretary Avinash Kumar inspects Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad. (HT Photo)

The CS visited PG Buildings 1, 2 and 3, the emergency ward and other key sections of the hospital to assess existing facilities. He also held a detailed meeting with hospital authorities, focusing on improving patient care and addressing operational challenges.

The CS said the inspection was aimed at understanding the ground situation and ensuring that government medical colleges are equipped to handle increasing patient loads efficiently. He stressed that patients and their attendants should not face inconvenience while availing treatment.

Discussions during the visit centred on upgrading SNMMCH into a state-of-the-art hospital, strengthening the availability of doctors and faculty, improving patient flow management and ensuring optimal utilisation of available land. Plans to enhance connectivity between old and new buildings and expand infrastructure were also reviewed.

Assuring full government support, the CS said all shortcomings would be addressed in a phased manner. “The government is committed to transforming SNMMCH into a modern healthcare institution with all necessary facilities. Decisions will be taken after consultations with all stakeholders,” he said.

SNMMCH, the only government medical college hospital in Dhanbad, caters to patients from several districts including Giridih, Jamtara, Godda, Sahebganj, Pakur, Chatra and Koderma, making it a crucial healthcare hub in Jharkhand.

Deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan, hospital superintendent Dr DK Gindoria, principal Dr Ram Krishna Mahto, senior hospital manager Dr CS Suman, Nodal Super Speciality Dr Ravi Bhushan, Dr Animesh and other officials were present during the inspection.