Child abducted from Prayagraj Jn rescued, reunited with parents

Joint teams of the RPF and GRP rescued a two-year-old child who was abducted from Prayagraj Junction on Saturday and returned him to his parents on Sunday. On Monday, the teams traced the location of the abductor to Mirzapur and arrested him. The abductor confessed to having abducted the child to raise his as his own, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

SHO of GRP police station, Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay, said a two-year child went missing from the passenger hall at Prayagraj Junction. On the complaint of his parents, an FIR was lodged against unidentified people for abducting the child.

RPF post inspector SK Singh and GRP initiated investigations in connection with the child’s abduction. CCTV footage at the junction revealed that a man picked up the child and took him outside the junction towards Civil Lines while concealing him under his clothes.

The team took help of ICCC cameras where footage showed the man proceeding towards the Civil Lines bus station in an e-rickshaw.

It came to light at the bus station that the man was seen sitting in a bus with the child for Vindhyanchal-Mirzapur. The Mirzapur police was alerted, and the footage of the man was forwarded. Meanwhile, the man left the child in Vindhyanchal.

On getting information about the child, some locals called the dial-112 control room, following which the child was taken to Vindhaynchal police station on Sunday.

The GRP Prayagraj left for Mirzapur and took the child under its protection. The GRP and RPF also got the location of the abductor and nabbed him. The abductor was identified as Naresh Pulai, 45, of Vindhaynchal.

During questioning, Pulai claimed that he had abducted the child to raise him as his own. SHO GRP said that the child was reunited with his parents on Monday.