Child dies, 7 others hurt as van rams into divider, flips over in Unnao

A five-year-old child died, and seven others were injured when the van they were in, rammed into the divider near Aashakheda village on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Sohramau, Unnao, on Thursday. The van lost control and flipped over on impact.

Locals rushed to the aid of the trapped children and promptly alerted the authorities. The injured children were rushed to CHC, Nawabganj.

The police said the deceased child was identified as Rudra, 5. Initial reports indicated that Rudra was seated in the front of the van at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, the injured students received necessary medical care at the CHC.

SHO Sohramau Kamal Dubey said that the families of the children have been informed about the tragic accident. The children who are injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Lucknow for advanced treatment.