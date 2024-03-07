 Child dies, 7 others hurt as van rams into divider, flips over in Unnao - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Child dies, 7 others hurt as van rams into divider, flips over in Unnao

Child dies, 7 others hurt as van rams into divider, flips over in Unnao

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Mar 07, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Tragic accident on Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Sohramau, Unnao: 5-year-old child dies and 7 others injured as van flips over after hitting divider.

A five-year-old child died, and seven others were injured when the van they were in, rammed into the divider near Aashakheda village on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Sohramau, Unnao, on Thursday. The van lost control and flipped over on impact.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Locals rushed to the aid of the trapped children and promptly alerted the authorities. The injured children were rushed to CHC, Nawabganj.



The police said the deceased child was identified as Rudra, 5. Initial reports indicated that Rudra was seated in the front of the van at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, the injured students received necessary medical care at the CHC.

SHO Sohramau Kamal Dubey said that the families of the children have been informed about the tragic accident. The children who are injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Lucknow for advanced treatment.

