Chintels Paradiso home owners to oppose developer’s demand of reconstruction fee

Gurugram: Nearly a hundred flat-owners and representatives of the Chintels Paradiso Residents Welfare Association on Sunday held a meeting in which it was decided that the owners will approach the district administration and the Supreme Court to challenge the structural audit report of Tower A. The Chintels Paradiso Residents Welfare Association has also submitted that the developer should not charge ₹1,000 per sq ft from the flat owners, who are opting for reconstruction. The RWA said that the structural audit report of Tower A had several discrepancies, which they will challenge. The demolition process at Chintels Paradiso apartments will start from next month at Sector 109 near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

“If the developer is carrying out redevelopment and building more flats and, on more areas, as compared to the original complex then he should not take ₹1,000 psf charges. The owners will approach the district administration and court in this matter. Profit from redevelopment should be shared with flat owners,” said Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels Paradiso RWA.

Hooda further said that flat owners of Tower C have also decided to join the Supreme Court petition, which is under consideration of the apex court.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascading effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) ordered a structural audit of the entire complex.

Based on a report prepared by IIT-Delhi, the administration deemed five of the nine towers in the complex — D, E, F, G, and H — unsafe, and in need of demolition. Later, on January 5 this year, Tower J was also declared unsafe.

Earlier in March and later in October this year the structural audit carried out by CBRI also declared Tower A and Tower C as unsafe for habitation and recommended it to be demolished.