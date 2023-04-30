Manipur : Violence-hit Churachandpur district returning to normalcy

Manipur’s violence-hit Churachandpur town is limping back to normalcy with the resumption of traffic and opening of markets, following talks and reaching an understanding after witnessing violence for two consecutive days, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. Venue of an event chief minister N Biren Singh was due to attend was set ablaze by a mob on Thursday (File Photo)

People were also seen going to churches as there were no signs of protests in and around the town, they said.

“Situation is calm and things are returning to normalcy. The markets have also been open since yesterday (Saturday),” a Churachandpur district administration official said.

However, according to the people familiar with the matter, the night curfew imposed by the authorities along with the prohibitory orders, including suspension of mobile internet (data) services in the hill district particularly in New Lamka and Churachandpur areas, is still in place.

The Churachandpur town, 65 km south of Imphal witnessed violent activities on Thursday and Friday in protest against the activities of the government, including a drive in a reserved forest area.

On Friday night, a group of people torched the office building of the Range Forest Officer in the Tuibong area. The arson attack followed a clash between police and protesters on Friday in the wake of an eight-hour shutdown called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF).

An 8-hour total shutdown by ITLF was called to protest against the alleged unlawful activities of the government in the area.

Sunday’s sign of returning normalcy in Churachandpur town came after a joint meeting of district administration and leaders of civil society organisations (CSO) was held at Churachandpur with Manipur director general of police (DGP) on Saturday, said the people mentioned above.

In the meeting, it was also agreed that the additional security forces will be withdrawn at the request of CSO leaders. The CSO also ensured that there will be no blockades, or mob violence.

On April 27, at around 8.30pm, some unidentified miscreants vandalised the open Gym at PT sports complex at Churachandpur which was to be inaugurated by the chief minister N Biren Singh on April 28.

Following the incident, the chief minister’s programme was cancelled and later, the state authorities issued prohibitory orders in Churachandpur district particularly in New Lamka, Churachandpur areas besides suspending mobile internet services for five days in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.