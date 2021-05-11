Citizens accompanying beneficiaries see vax centres over-crowded, Covid norms defunct

PUNE The civic authorities are finding it difficult to manage crowds at vaccination centres given the number of people accompanying the beneficiary.

Social distancing and crowding norms imposed by the state government and the health department are difficult to enforce.

At least two or three persons are accompanying beneficiaries to vaccination centres in the eastern parts of Pune.

A case in point is the Annasaheb Magar Hospital in Magarpatta, run by PMC, where a large number of citizens were seen on Tuesday, far more than the 500 pax the hospital can hold with Covid norms in place ar vaccinations.

Malhar Bhosale, a staffer at the Annasaheb Magar booth said, “At least two persons come with the vaccinate candidates and there are people with influential contacts who come in threes and fours. We request citizens to come alone and if it is a senior, then one family member can accompany, but youngsters can manage themselves. Crowds lead to confusion and hampers our work.”

Similar scenes were seen at vaccination centres in Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Undri, Mohammadwadi, Kharadi, Kalyani nagar and Mundhwa.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “Social distancing and following the guidelines of the government is essential. We have received information about the issue and a detailed meeting on the subject will be held with the administration. I also appeal to residents to exercise restraint while stepping out for vaccination and only one person must visit the booth which makes the task easier.”