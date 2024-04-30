Civic polls notified in Nagaland; ENPO not to participate

The state election commissioner (SEC) of Nagaland on Tuesday notified the schedule of the long-overdue elections to the state’s urban local bodies (ULB) where elections were last conducted in 2004 and had since been marred with controversies and lawsuits on issues surrounding property tax and 33% quota for women. A woman gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting her vote. (HT File Photo)

The fresh polls will be conducted under the new Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 that addresses public concerns, particularly women reservation.

SEC TJ Longkumer notified that the polls for the state’s three municipal councils and 36 town councils will be conducted on June 26 and model code of conduct (MCC) has been imposed with immediate effect.

The filing of nomination will happen from June 7-11 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 20. The results will be announced on June 29.

Meanwhile, citizens of six eastern districts of Nagaland under the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) have reaffirmed their February 23 resolution that they will not participate in any central or state elections against the failure to settle the Centre’s offer to create the autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a statement, the ENPO said, “The citizens of Eastern Nagaland are steadfastly committed to abstaining from involvement in the forthcoming urban and local bodies election, scheduled for June 26, 2024, alongside a resolute abstention to partake in any Central or State celebrations/ events until such time, Frontier Nagaland Territory becomes a tangible reality.”

Locals of the six eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator had, as per the same resolution, abstained from participating in the April 19 parliamentary elections when Nagaland went to polls for its lone seat in the Lok Sabha.

The ENPO, representing the tribes of Konyak, Chang, Phom, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan, Sangtam, Tikhir and eastern Sümi, has 4,00,632 voters and 20 assembly seats.

ENPO has been demanding since 2010 a separate Frontier Nagaland carved out of the present state on grounds of development and economic deficit in the area. However, it has recently agreed to creation of an autonomous FNT instead of a separate state, as proposed by the MHA through its negotiating team led by advisor (northeast) AK Mishra. The creation of FNT would include empowering the region with a separate legislative, executive, administration, and financial autonomy.