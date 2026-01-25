CJI Surya Kant praises Goa’s spirit, calls anti-drug campaign a model for other states

Panaji: Goa stands for preservation, heritage and pride in its identity, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Sunday, calling on the state administration to replicate its month-long anti-drug awareness campaign as a model for other states. Goa stands for preservation, heritage and pride in its identity, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said on Sunday.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a month-long awareness campaign on ‘drug abuse – a menace to society’, the CJI on Sunday praised the state for the “spirit of Goa”, which he said he saw embedded not only in buildings and street corners, but in every citizen and resident of Goa.

“When I entered this venue, crossing the beautiful lanes of Goa which hosts thousands of tourists and families every day… that was sufficient for me to see the spirit of Goa embedded not only in the buildings and street corners, but in every citizen and resident of Goa. All of them seem to carry the DNA of Goa’s antiquity, resilience and beauty. And I thought to myself, this is what Goa stands for — preservation, heritage and pride in our identity,” the Chief Justice said.

“This campaign is designed around that very symbol of resistance which I was talking about — one that strengthens citizens, makes them aware, informed and capable of confronting a silent nemesis that has gradually crept into our lives. Drug abuse does not arrive with noise or warning; it seeps quietly into homes, classrooms and communities, eroding potential and distorting futures,” the Chief Justice also said.

“In the last four decades, I have watched the evolution of our justice delivery system. I have seen it recognised that law without compassion becomes tyranny, and compassion without law becomes chaos. This campaign has steered this middle path with remarkable consistency,” he also said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the Goa government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs.

“Goa is known for its peaceful culture and strong values. Protecting our youth from drugs is never optional; it is our moral duty. The Goa government has zero tolerance towards drugs. Our police force and ANC act decisively. Drug traffickers are arrested, networks are being broken, and our state is under strict surveillance, supported by central agencies and modern technology,” Sawant also said.