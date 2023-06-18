Fear gripped Lar Road town of Deoria district on Saturday night when members of two groups of the same community clashed with each other leading to half a dozen people, including a girl and a village head, getting injured. Tension prevails after several hurt in group clash in UP’s Deoria (Pic for representation)

The situation remained tense on Sunday when trader community members took out a protest march against the inability of the police to arrest the accused who created ruckus in the market. They also demanded security.

Circle officer, Barhaj, Anshuman Srivastava said a written complaint has been made and the accused would be arrested soon.

He said it was a tussle for stamping control on the market that led to the two groups attacking each other. “Adequate police force had been deployed in the market and the situation was under control,” he said.

Police said trouble started as some members of a group made objectionable remarks on phone regarding others.

The injured were identified as village head Atul Singh. Also injured were Anup Singh, Harikesh Bahadur Singh, Vivek Singh, Gullu Singh, Piyush Singh, Gudiya Gupta and others. All of them were referred to Deoria medical college where the condition of two of the injured was described as serious.

Abdur Rahman