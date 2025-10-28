Clean-up, DGCA nod last hurdles for Noida Airport

Two final tasks stand between the Noida International Airport at Jewar and its long-awaited opening to the public, officials said on Monday. The first involves clearing leftover construction material from roads and open spaces, along with completing finishing touches such as landscaping, horticulture, and painting. The second is obtaining the aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a mandatory requirement for all commercial airports.

According to senior officials of Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) – the Uttar Pradesh government body overseeing the project – the concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) has been instructed to complete the remaining work “within 15 days” before the final inauguration date is finalised.

“YIAPL has been tasked to complete the remaining work, including landscaping and beautification, in the next 15 days before the final inauguration date is finalised,” said NIAL nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia.

“The project is almost ready. What remains are the final cleaning and beautification works typical of any large infrastructure project,” Bhatia said. “The landscaping, finishing horticulture work, painting, cleaning every nook and corner inside the terminal and other buildings. Most importantly, the construction material needs to be cleared from the roads and other spaces in and around the project before the key date that is yet to be fixed,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who reviewed progress at the site on Saturday, instructed officials to ensure the airport is fully ready within two weeks. Following his visit, NIAL reiterated its directive to YIAPL to complete all pending work well before the opening date is fixed.

In September, the airport cleared a major hurdle by securing security clearance for its airside infrastructure from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), marking a significant step toward operational readiness.

The next crucial milestone, officials said, is the DGCA’s aerodrome licence, which will be granted after testing and trial runs are completed.

“DGCA is likely to conduct system testing and a trial flight soon. Once all procedures and safety norms are verified, the aerodrome licence will be issued before the inauguration date is set,” Bhatia said, while refraining from giving a specific timeline.

Spread across 3,300 acres in its first phase, the Noida International Airport is one of India’s largest greenfield aviation projects and is now in its final stage of development. Officials said a total of 6,700 acres have been acquired for the project, and another 5,100 acres are expected to be secured in the next three months. Once operational, the airport is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and emerge as a major aviation hub for northern India.