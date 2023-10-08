Close shave for 57 passengers as bus catches fire in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A private bus carrying 57 devotees on their way from Lucknow to Mainpuri caught fire on Fatehganj Mohan Road, near the Agra Expressway, around 6:30 pm on Sunday. Fortunately, none of the passengers sustained any injuries as firefighters promptly extinguished the flames. The bus was en route to Mainpuri (HT Photo)

The bus was en route to Mainpuri, ferrying 57 passengers who were visiting the Sant Nirankari Ashram in the area. The incident was reported to the Emergency helpline 112, and the Alambagh Fire Station swiftly responded.

Dharampal Singh, the fire station officer at Alambagh, stated that he immediately proceeded to the scene, and following orders from the Chief Fire Officer of Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, additional vehicles from the Chowk and Sarojini Nagar fire stations joined the efforts.

“When we arrived at the scene, the fire was burning fiercely. However, we managed to extinguish it using a hose pipe. The presence of the two other fire vehicles on the scene greatly contributed to fully suppressing the fire, ensuring there were no casualties in this incident,” said fire safety officer Dharampal Singh. Upon questioning the bus driver, it was determined that the bus owner resides in Mainpuri.

