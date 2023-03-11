Home / Cities / Others / Closing of FY 2022-23: To prevent confusion, U.P. sets timeline for presenting bills, making e-payments

Closing of FY 2022-23: To prevent confusion, U.P. sets timeline for presenting bills, making e-payments

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 09:41 PM IST

Cheques are not issued for any payment as the state government has implemented an online system for the presentation of bills and making e-payments against them.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has set a timeline for presenting bills and making e-payments to avoid any last-minute rush and confusion ahead of the closing of the ongoing financial year on March 31, 2023.

Uploading payment files would not be possible on the e-Kuber platform after 10 pm on March 31. (HT Photo)
Uploading payment files would not be possible on the e-Kuber platform after 10 pm on March 31. (HT Photo)

Additional chief secretary finance Prashant Trivedi has issued orders (dated March 10, 2023) asking the state government departments to ensure that drawing and disbursing officers present the bills by 8 pm while the treasuries have been asked to approve the transactions by 9 pm on March 31. The officer has further clarified that uploading payment files would not be possible on the e-Kuber platform after 10 pm on March 31.

Giving details of the timeline for e-payment, Trivedi said, “All the departments and budget controlling officers should necessarily release the sanctions by March 15, 2023. It should be ensured that all the financial sanctions and allocations against them should reach the drawing and disbursing officer by Match 20, 2023. All the drawing and disbursing officers should present their bills to the treasuries by March 25, 2023, to ensure the treasuries check and pass the bills and authorise them for e-payment by March 31, 2023. The treasuries will be able to make the e-payment by 9 pm on March 31, 2023.”

It is worth mentioning that U.P’s treasuries have been making e-payments since 2013-2014. Cheques are not issued for any payment as the state government has implemented an online system for the presentation of bills and making e-payments against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out