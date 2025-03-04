CM for FIR against Ansal group in all dists where buyers duped

Taking a serious note of homebuyers being allegedly duped by the Ansal group, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to lodge First Information Report (FIR) against the developer in all districts across the state where cases like Lucknow are coming up. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on (HT File Photo)

The move comes amid reports that Ansal API has filed bankruptcy application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Chairing a meeting with LDA and Housing Board officials on Monday evening, Adityanath instructed officials to form a committee comprising LDA officials and aggrieved homebuyers so that strong evidence can be presented against Ansal in court.

This will make it easier for the court to take action against the Ansal group, the chief minister.

The Ansal group has cheated homebuyers and the government will not tolerate this, he said.

The chief minister also directed to take action against all officials of Ansal who are allegedly involved in the matater.

During the meeting, officials apprised the CM that a unilateral order was passed by NCLT without giving notice to the Lucknow Development Authority and the Housing Board.

Expressing displeasure on this, the chief minister directed officials to file an appeal against the order before an appropriate forum.

While reviewing projects of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Adityanath also directed to take immediate action on pending cases against developers.

Adityanath was also apprised about the operation of Kanpur Metro, Lucknow Metro and Agra Metro.

He directed officials to roll out the project related to setting of up 100 new townships, disposal of undisposed properties and make available plots for development of 100 hotels and 100 hospitals.