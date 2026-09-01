CM Grid Phase 3 in Bareilly: 146 structures face bulldozer as road widening begins

The Bareilly Municipal Corporation has identified 146 alleged encroachments, including houses, shops, hospitals and religious structures, along a nearly 1.5-km stretch of road as it begins work under the third phase of the Chief Minister Grid (CM-Grid) scheme. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The civic body has started serving notices on properties identified for removal as part of the proposed development of the stretch from Eent Pajaya Chauraha in Shyamganj to Maharshi Chowk on Stadium Road as a model road.

The notices give property owners 15 days to voluntarily remove the alleged encroachments or produce documents related to ownership at the municipal corporation office. Officials have warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period could lead to demolition.

The proposed drive has triggered concern among residents and traders, many of whom claim their families have been living and doing business in the area for seven to eight decades.

Municipal officials said the road is heavily encroached upon at several points, with permanent constructions extending 8 to 20 feet onto the road.

According to the civic body, the removal of these encroachments is necessary before the CM-Grid Phase 3 project can be properly implemented.

Failure to comply, the notice reads, could result in demolition action under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

The civic body has further warned that the cost of the demolition will be recovered from the person responsible for the encroachment. An FIR will also be registered at the concerned police station, according to the notice.

“If eight to 10 feet of our property is demolished, our shops and small houses will be completely destroyed. We will be left on the road,” residents said.

Residents said they were particularly worried about the short notice period. They claimed that although the notices bear the date August 25, many of them received them much later, leaving them little time to make arrangements or shift their belongings.

They have appealed to the authorities to examine alternatives that would allow the road to be widened without extensive demolition of homes and businesses.

The CM-Grid Phase 3 project envisages transforming the stretch into a model road. As part of the project, electricity and internet cables will be shifted underground, while improved footpaths will be constructed on both sides of the road.

The municipal corporation has maintained that clearing the encroachments is essential for implementing the planned road infrastructure and easing traffic congestion along the busy stretch.

With notices now being served on the identified properties, residents and traders are awaiting the next course of action by the civic authorities.

“If they fail to comply within the stipulated period, action will be taken as per the applicable law and the cost of demolition will be recovered from the encroacher,” said Rajiv Kumar Rathi, executive engineer, Bareilly Municipal Corporation.