Bapatla , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited cyclone-hit villages in Bapatla district and inspected agricultural fields inundated by severe cyclonic storm Murasu. CM Naidu visits cyclone-hit Bapatla villages, inspects crop damage

At Jillellamudi, he inspected submerged paddy fields and interacted with farmers to assess the extent of crop damage and the investments they had made in cultivation, a press release said.

Farmers told him that their crops had been damaged just before harvest. They recalled the government's support in supplying water during drought conditions.

Naidu asked the farmers whether they had enrolled under the crop insurance scheme and said insurance coverage and input subsidies could provide relief in the event of natural calamities.

He said awareness about crop insurance would also be increased among farmers.

The CM inspected the flow of floodwater near the Jillellamudi bridge, where officials briefed him on inundation in several areas due to the heavy flow of water in the stream.

Farmers raised concerns over damaged gates of the Nallamada stream and sought their repair. Naidu directed officials to submit proposals for repairing the existing gates or installing new ones.

He asked officials to examine measures to prevent floodwater from entering agricultural fields and ensure its effective utilisation.

The CM later inspected road stretches damaged by erosion between Jillellamudi and Returu.

Farmers from Returu told him that they had cultivated crops using water supplied through the Pattiseema project but had suffered losses due to the cyclone.

Naidu said planning water releases ahead of the cropping season could help minimise crop losses during cyclones, it said.

He also referred to the Polavaram project in this context, highlighting its role in facilitating early cultivation.

At Returu, the CM inspected inundated paddy fields and enquired about the progress of crop damage assessments.

He interacted with representatives of Water Users Associations and sought details about the removal of weeds and other obstructions from canals and sluices to ensure the smooth flow of water.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, on Tuesday, claiming eight lives, officials said.

Five deaths were reported in Bapatla district, two in Guntur and one in Palnadu.

The state government has released ₹37 crore to the affected districts for immediate relief, according to a press release.

A preliminary assessment showed that crop damage was reported across 1.4 lakh hectares, affecting more than 1.8 lakh farmers. Horticultural crops were damaged over 6,749 hectares, impacting 12,586 farmers.

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