CM Thackeray’s chopper unable to land in Satara due to poor visibility

PUNE Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unable to visit the flood-affected areas of Satara district on Monday, as the helicopter he was travelling in was unable to land at the Koyna helipad due to low visibility
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:35 PM IST

PUNE Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unable to visit the flood-affected areas of Satara district on Monday, as the helicopter he was travelling in was unable to land at the Koyna helipad due to low visibility. The CM then returned to Lohegaon airport in Pune. With the Konkan region and western Maharashtra in the grip of floods and landslides due to heavy rain, the CM

has been visiting these areas since July 24.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said, “Though the chief minister was not able to visit the flood-affected area due to low visibility, he then called the Satara district collector and issued instructions, including that there should be no impediments in providing relief materials to the affected people. Also, medical teams must be on the alert considering the ongoing pandemic.”

