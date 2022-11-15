CM Yogi Adityanath launches 233 projects worth 575 cr in Sonebhadra

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated\laid the foundation stones of around 223 projects worth ₹575 crores in Sonbhadra district and projected the BJP government as the only pro-tribal government to have made spontaneous efforts to connect the tribal villages to the main stream of development. He also urged tribals to keep their mineral-rich-land safe from the sharks and directed the district administration for the same.

“Soon after coming to power in 2017, our double-engine government carried out massive development work in Gorakhpur’s tribal-inhabited Vantangiya village. For the first time, this small village got connected with the main stream of development ever since 1947. It was also for the first time after Independence that this small village witnessed any election. Today, the village has been given the status of revenue village, all families there have electricity connections, pucca houses, schools, hospital and facilities of all sorts,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at a programme in Sonbhadra on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day.

Highlighting the ongoing development works in Sonbhadra district, he said “We have introduced ‘har ghar nal’ scheme and ensured electricity in every part of the district. The areas left out are being powered through solar panels. We have ensured that development work is being carried out in mission mode and that families get the benefits of central and state-run welfare schemes as well as their own houses under residential schemes,” the CM said, assuring all possible help to the tribal population in the district.

He said Sonbhadra was a special district, the only one in the whole country where 13 tribal castes lived together. “We are grateful to the Prime Minister who recognized November 15 as Tribal Pride Day. This day is a medium to connect with the traditions of the past. Tribals have always connected themselves with mother earth,” he added.

He said that tribals played a pivotal role in protecting forests. He urged also people to be aware and to save their land from land sharks.

At the beginning of the programme, the chief minister personally distributed land lease papers to some tribals from 13 districts of the state, while others will be distributed by the officials. In addition, he inaugurated 55 projects worth Rs. 19550 lakhs and laid the foundation stone of 178 projects worth ₹33,994 lakhs.