News / Cities / Others / CM Yogi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniv

CM Yogi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniv

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Dec 15, 2023 08:04 PM IST

Remembering his contributions, the CM said the ‘Iron Man’ was a great freedom fighter, and his contribution to the country has been as the architect of new India.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and recalled his contributions in shaping the new India.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Varanasi on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Varanasi on Friday. (HT Photo)

On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, the CM offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahiya.

Yogi Adityanath further lauded Patel's role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India after the Independence.

Yogi Adityanath further lauded Patel’s role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India after the Independence.

“The India we see today is the India of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dreams. Therefore, the entire nation pays tribute to the Iron Man, the architect of India’s integrity.”

The chief minister further said, “Keeping in mind the values and ideals of ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the MP from Kashi, the Prime Minister inaugurated the world’s largest statue on the banks of the Narmada River in Gujarat, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Presently, it has become a pilgrimage site. The values and ideals of Sardar Patel inspire us all with a new motivation.”

