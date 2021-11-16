CMs of Assam, Meghalaya reiterate commitment to resolve boundary disputes amicably

The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to resolve the long-pending boundary disputes between both states amicably.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma stated this following a joint inspection of Langpih, one of the 12 border points of contention, between both states on Tuesday. The two northeastern states are planning to address 6 of the 12 points first before moving on to the rest.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati later, the CMs stated that they have asked the three regional committees, formed to look at each of the 6 border points, to submit their reports on or before November 30 this year.

Out the 12 disputed areas, the 6 which will be taken up first for resolution are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra. The areas fall in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Cachar districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya.

“Till date, the committees formed by both states have visited 5 of the 6 disputed sites together. Today, with the consent of Meghalaya CM, we have decided that by November 30 all the three committees shall submit their reports to their respective CMs,” said Sarma.

Once the reports are received, both states will consult with stakeholders one more time. After that is done, both states have agreed to issue a final statement on the 6 disputed sites most likely by December 31.

Sarma mentioned that Langpih is not part of the 6 points of disputes which both states hope to resolve in the first stage. But the CMs visited the site on Tuesday to demonstrate that even in areas where the disputes are more complex there is a will by both state governments to address them.

“We are trying to define which village or area in the 6 sites falls under which state. Redrawing the boundaries of both states will require the intervention of the Union home ministry and Parliament but first, we are focussing or arriving at a consensus on the boundaries. We are trying to create history,” Sangma said.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. Over the years, differences started cropping up regarding the boundary and sometimes resulted in skirmishes between the various communities inhabiting the border areas.

Both states share a 733 kilometre-long boundary. Before Tuesday, both Sarma and Sangma met twice - in July and August - this year in Shillong and Guwahati where modalities of resolving the disputes through the formation of regional committees were agreed upon.