Coaching classes owners seek Maharashtra govt’s approval to reopen
A delegation of owners of coaching classes met state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant and submitted a draft of a standard operating procedure (SOP) that they would follow if allowed to reopen.
Owners of coaching classes associated with the Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association (MCOA) said they received a positive response from the government. “We are hoping the government allows us to reopen soon. The minister has assured us they are considering the demand positively. We are hoping to get permission to reopen within the next two to three days,” said Santosh Vaskar, president of MCOA.
Officials from the department of higher and technical education offered no comment and said the government is yet to make any announcement on this issue. Following a directive from the University Grants Commission, colleges in the state have been permitted to reopen at 50% capacity from February 15.
MCOA’s suggested SOP includes mandatory consent forms from parents; compulsory use of masks; allowing only one student per bench; and testing all teachers for Covid-19 before classes reopen. The association it submitted the SOP since the government has not come up with guidelines for coaching classes so far.
With more sectors being allowed to reopen by the state, owners of coaching classes in the city have been protesting the government’s delay in allowing them to reopen. Members of MCOA have been meeting state officials and ministers since September, requesting permission to reopen.
In December, the Coaching Classes Teachers’ Federation, a state body, wrote to the education department, urging that coaching classes be allowed to resume.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s first desalination plant gets BMC panel’s go-ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in Thane AEC custody till Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza: 100,000 more birds culled as virus spreads in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply hit, onion prices rise in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise: Petrol at ₹93.8/l in Mumbai, diesel for ₹84.36
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after Amit Shah’s Maharashtra visit, 6 BJP councillors join Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did Fadnavis take oath secretly: Shiv Sena hits back at Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DIG accused of assaulting Vij’s brother suspended; court grants him bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching classes owners seek Maharashtra govt’s approval to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying ₹80 lakh, booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI to start work on crucial decongestion projects in Delhi this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
39-year-old man found bludgeoned to death near Jagraon Bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox