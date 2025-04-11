Coimbatore: Menstruating Dalit girl made to take exam outside classroom, principal suspended

A Dalit girl studying in the eighth standard at a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore was allegedly subjected to discrimination after she was forced write her annual examination from outside the classroom because she was menstruating. Representational image.

A video circulating on social media showed the 13-year-old girl writing the exam from a staircase on Monday and Wednesday. The Coimbatore Police late on Thursday registered a case against three people under various sections of the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, 1989, an official said. The girl belonged to the Arunthathiyar community (listed under Scheduled Caste).

“The school principal and two staff members have been booked,” the official said.

State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said the department will support the girl and that the principal/headmistress of the school has been suspended.

“A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the private school. Oppression of children in any form will not be tolerated,” the minister said.

Assistant superintendent of police Shristi Singh told reporters that the school management claimed the parents of the girl wanted their daughter to sit alone since she was menstruating, but the parents have denied the allegation.