Colleges in rural Thane allowed to open, train timings a hassle for students

Colleges in rural parts of Thane were allowed to reopen on Monday after almost 11 months, provided they adhere to Covid safety norms and ensure fewer than 50% students are in attendance. Students would be required to attend college on a rotational basis, but only a handful of institutes have reopened as teachers and students say train schedules need to be more frequent for them to reach college conveniently.

Although colleges in urban parts of Thane, Mumbai city and suburban Mumbai are yet to receive permission to reopen, degree and diploma colleges and colleges affiliated to other universities in rural areas were allowed to reopen on Monday. “Colleges have to ensure teachers are tested for Covid-19 before reopening. Moreover, students have to be called on rotational basis and the seating within the classes have also to be arranged accordingly. These notifications are applicable for Shahapur and Murbad talukas as well,” said resident deputy collector of Thane district, Shivaji Patil.

Geeta Jayraj, principal of Shivajirao Jondhale College in Asangaon, said, “We are affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) and have not received any circular from MU to reopen and hence, haven’t yet allowed students to attend lectures. We are currently continuing with online classes and it will be difficult for us to take a call unless local trains begin functioning regularly as most students and teachers travel from various places to attend classes.”

The Thane Gramin Shikshak Sanghatan has also raised this issue. “Currently, train timings for all are only during morning and afternoon hours. We will either have to request colleges to change timings accordingly or continue with online classes. Teachers will not find it comfortable to commute regularly though bus or other modes of transport,” said Ravi Rajput, a member of Thane Gramin Shikshak Sanghatan.