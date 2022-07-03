Commemorative postage stamp released
A commemorative postage stamp was issued by the Indian Post on June 29 in the memory of Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj. In South Block, New Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for communications Debu Singh Chouhan, minister of state for defence and tourism Ajay Bhatt, Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, chief postmaster general of Delhi Circle, Manju, released the stamp on Saturday.
Postmaster general of Varanasi Zone, Krishna Kumar Yadav, said that the postage stamp is of ₹5 value and is available for sale at Varanasi Head Post Office.
Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj, who was born in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, acquired knowledge in Kashi and became a complete sanyasi. Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj, who spread knowledge in society through his religious travels, also wrote many important books and texts. He founded the Dharma Sangh in 1940. He also established Sanskrit schools at various places under Shri Dharma Sangha Shiksha Mandal, Kashi.
Till the end of his life, being free from attachment and ego, he was enthusiastically engaged in the promotion of Vedic religious culture.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics