Committed to providing assistance to entrepreneurs: Adityanath
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government has created an investment-friendly environment and improved law and order to pave way for investments. He said they are committed to providing all assistance to the entrepreneurs.
“I assure all the investors that their investment will be secure. They will get all protection...,” he said at a ceremony for the digital inauguration of projects related to the agriculture sector, IT and electronics, infrastructure, etc.
Adityanath said entrepreneurs have expressed faith in Uttar Pradesh with investments. He added over the past five years, proposals worth ₹3 lakh crore have been implemented.
Adityanath said they worked to save the lives and livelihood of people during the Covid-19 pandemic under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added during the pandemic, the state also received proposals for investment of ₹66,000 crore. “The state government ensured that all the investment proposals were implemented during the pandemic.”
Adityanath said the fresh investments were likely to create 500,000 direct and two million indirect jobs. He added the state government has adopted the “reform, perform and transform” mantra of Modi. “Uttar Pradesh has gone up from being the sixth biggest economy in the country to the second. In ease of doing business, it achieved the second position in the country.”
Adityanath said land will be allotted within 15 days of applications for setting up big industries. “The government has promoted traditional industry and craft.” He said the unemployment rate has decreased from 18% to 2.9% in the state.
Adityanath said the state has five expressways and three international airports. “With the launch of the Noida and Ayodhya airports, we will have five international airports.”
