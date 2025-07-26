Committee plans on shifting proposed RRTS station at Cyber Hub

The high-powered committee set up by the state government for Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to finalise the location of the RRTS station at Cyber City held a meeting on Friday to discuss the proposed Metro and RRTS stations, said officials. A senior government official said the RRTS station could either come up in the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) green belt, as proposed by NCRTC, or be shifted to land owned by a central government entity opposite Ambience Mall in Sirhaul. The RRTS project by NCRTC is expected to start construction by August 2026. (HT PHOTO)

The committee has asked the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to submit a detailed plan and proposed locations of its stations at Cyber Hub and along the entire Gurugram route, said officials aware of the matter.

The RRTS project by NCRTC is expected to start construction by August 2026 and it will see commissioning by 2031, as per the revised detailed project report (DPR) submitted to the state government. The Gurugram Metro project is expected to see construction start in next few months, and it is expected be completed by 2030, said officials.

The meeting was chaired by AK Singh, additional chief secretary, town and country planning department along with Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, chief administrator, HSVP, also CEO of GMRL, Vikas Gupta, commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies department, Shyamal Misra, CEO, GMDA, KP Gupta, chief project manager, NCRTC and senior officials from GMRL, HSIIDC, GMDA and other government departments.

A senior government official, present in the meeting said that to freeze the alignment of Gurugram Metro and terminating station at Cyber Hub, NCRTC has been asked to share the final location its RRTS stations and also explore the possibility of shifting the station towards Sirhaul border, where land owned by a central government entity was available and could be utilised for the Metro station. “The issue of setting up RRTS station and the Metro station was discussed in detail,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior GMRL official said that NCRTC has also been asked to provide the final alignment of RRTS route in Gurugram so that any similar issue can be resolved in advance. “The GMRL alignment is currently on hold in the final stretch between Shankar Chowk and Cyber City. The alignment was tentatively planned near the existing Rapid Metro Cyber City station but the HSIIDC has not agreed to transfer land for RRTS station and this has delayed the freezing of the terminating station of Gurugram metro,” said the official.

The GMRL official further said that the final decision on the location and design of the GMRL station will be taken only after a firm decision is made on the location of the NCRTC station, as seamless multimodal integration between the three transit systems: GMRL, Rapid Metro, and NCRTC is essential for commuter convenience and optimal infrastructure utilisation.

As per the initial planning, the RRTS station was proposed to be underground, while the GMRL station was to be elevated. Connectivity was proposed between the RRTS station and the GMRL station via an underpass below NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway), and between the GMRL concourse level and the existing Rapid Metro station through a direct link, to ensure smooth and convenient interchange for commuters.