Complete Light House Project by May 20: U.P. CS tells officials

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra was presiding over the 40th meeting of the state-level empowered committee of the PM-Awas Yojana

Lucknow

U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed officials to ensure completion of construction work under the Light House Project (LHP) by May 20 so that the beneficiaries can avail of the housing facility without any delay. He also directed them to ensure that stringent quality standards are maintained.

Presiding over the 40th meeting of the state-level empowered committee of the PM-Awas Yojana (Urban) he said that the Light House Project sought to provide modern but affordable houses to the poor quickly.

“Also, make allottees visit the under-construction houses in the first week of April to invoke a sense of belongingness (to their new house) in them,” he told officials.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of 42,413 new housing units in newly carved out urban areas under 29 districts was also approved at the meeting. Senior officers of housing and urban development were present at the meeting.

